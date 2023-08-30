West Brom have rejected a £2m bid from Stoke City for Brandon Thomas-Asante but the Potters are considering another offer, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 30.08.23, 14:29).

West Brom signed Thomas-Asante from Salford City in the latter stages of last year’s summer transfer window and with deadline day nearing, it seems the forward is drawing interest from elsewhere once again.

The 24-year-old has found success in his step up to the Championship. He’s netted three goals in four games so far this season to take him to 12 goals in 39 games for the Baggies.

Now, it is claimed that he’s wanted elsewhere. Sky Sports reports that Championship rivals stoke City have had a £2m bid for Thomas-Asante rejected by West Brom.

The Potters are weighing up a new bid but their first offer is said to be way below what the Baggies believe he is valued at. Other clubs are keeping tabs on developments too.

West Brom to stand firm?

Losing Thomas-Asante would be a big blow for the Baggies, especially if it was to a Championship rival. He’s been one of the main goalscoring threats for Carlos Corberan’s side this season and he looks like someone who could only get better as time passes.

Besides, the club’s attacking options are pretty light on the ground anyway. With Daryl Dike sidelined, only Thomas-Asante and Josh Maja are senior options at the top of the pitch. They could do with another striker regardless, so losing the former MK Dons man would only mean they need yet another centre-forward.

Time will tell if Stoke do up their bid or if any other admirers will try to tempt Thomas-Asante away from West Brom but with deadline day nearing, the Baggies will surely be looking to stand firm and keep the forward.