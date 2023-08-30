‘Step up a chase’: Norwich transfer state of play discussed and latest on Leeds United target McLean

Journalist Darren Witcoop says that Norwich City could be in the market for a striker in the final days of the transfer window, and that the Canaries are also keen on keeping midfielder Kenny McLean.

Norwich City could be in for a turbulent finale to the summer transfer window.

David Wagner’s side have recently been dealt a blow with Josh Sargent sustaining what Wagner said is a ‘serious ankle injury’, which looks set to force them into the transfer market to find a replacement.

And the Canaries also have midfielder McLean in demand; he’s wanted by Daniel Farke’s Leeds United who recently saw a bid for the Scot rejected, and Witcoop says Norwich are determined to keep hold of the 31-year-old.

Norwich will step up a chase for a new striker this week amid fears Josh Sargent will be out for the rest of the year with an ankle injury. Norwich also keen to keep Kenny McLean, who remains on Leeds’ radar despite seeing a £3m bid rejected. #lufc #ncfc #norwichcity #canaries — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 30, 2023

Norwich City got the bulk of their summer transfer business done early, mainly utilising the free agent market but spending money on the likes of Kellen Fisher and marquee signing Christian Fassnacht.

A strong finish?

Norwich City have perhaps started the season better than most would’ve expected them too, and they could yet have a strong end to the window despite the injury blow to Sargent.

If Wagner can bring in another striker on loan maybe, then he’ll have whoever he brings in, and Sargent for the second half of the season.

And if the Canaries keep hold of McLean then they’ll be retaining a very important player in the build up to January at least.

Time is of the essence though. Norwich look like they might be desperately in need of a striker following Sargent’s injury, so expect that to be the main priority for them in this final 48 hours or so of the summer transfer window.

Norwich City head to Rotherham United this weekend.