Southampton have had a bid of around £5million rejected for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, as per the Daily Record.

Stewart, 27, has been injured since January.

The Scottish striker made just 13 appearances in the Championship last season and suffered two separate serious injuries.

Despite a lack of outings he still managed ten goals and three assists in the league and the early signs were that the experienced striker had no issues adapting to the demands of the second tier for the first time in his career.

His contract in the north east runs out next summer and a lack of an extension has caused concern in the fanbase with Stewart’s future at the club in doubt.

A report broke yesterday claiming the Saints were set to go back in for Stewart this week but a deal would only be sanctioned if Sunderland could find a replacement of their own.

Now, Russell Martin’s side have had an opening offer of around £5million turned down and they’re set to return with a new bid which could reach around £8million.

Sunderland’s stance

It remains to be seen what sort of price Sunderland want for Stewart, but the biggest question mark on this one is currently whether Sunderland can find a replacement in time.

Sunderland’s recruitment nowadays is often focussed on youngsters with little experience of English football, but this could be the time to make an exception.

The Black Cats would ideally need someone who is a bit older than their typical signings and has already proven themselves in or around this level.

It will be very interesting to see how this one develops over the next few days and whether Southampton can get a deal over the line, but there is a chance they’ve left this one too late.

The two teams meet this weekend at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.