Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been the subject of an improved bid from Southampton, as per reporter Keith Downie.

Sunderland striker Stewart has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light over the course of the summer.

He’s still been out through injury but with his contract situation unresolved and his deal up at the end of this season, rumours of an exit have been rife. Southampton were said to have seen a bid rejected as they ramp up their pursuit of the Scot and now, it is claimed that a new offer has come in.

Keith Downie reports that after seeing a bid of £4m plus add-ons turned down yesterday, an improved bid of £6m plus £1.5m has come in from Southampton.

Sunderland are now considering the offer from their Championship rivals with Stewart open to the move.

Stewart has 40 goals in 80 games for Sunderland but has spent much of the last year out injured.

Nearing a resolution?

The transfer saga surrounding 27-year-old Stewart has been well-documented over the course of the summer and with Friday’s 11pm deadline moving closer and closer, it seems we’re finally nearing a resolution.

Russell Martin is determined to take the Scot to St. Mary’s as he looks to build a Southampton squad capable of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking. This latest bid may well appeal to Sunderland as well as it marks a good increase on the bid they turned down yesterday.

Receiving a minimum of £6m for a player who has spent most of the last 12 months injured and is out of contract next summer could prove a great bit of business but time will tell if Sunderland are to demand more for their sidelined talisman.