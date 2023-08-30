Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson could leave before Friday’s deadline with Xisco Munoz non-committal over his future while speaking to The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday wideman Johnson hasn’t been involved in a single matchday squad since the start of the 2023/24 season.

He was a regular in the Wednesday side that won promotion back to the Championship, notching three goals and 14 assists in 51 games across all competitions last season. However, the 32-year-old has lost his place in the side since Munoz’s arrival at Hillsborough.

Now, Munoz has commented on his future while speaking to The Star.

It is said that the Owls will consider offers for Johnson in the closing stages of the window. Munoz eluded to saying whether bids are already in or not but it is said that Championship and League One teams have shown interest in the player this summer.

“We will see what happens,” the Sheffield Wednesday boss said.

“Maybe he has offers, maybe not. We will look.

“I don’t know exactly which ones will be in, which ones will be out. The most important thing right now is for me to put the focus on the problems we’re having in games. I have control about which players I want to come in and we need these players. So if we can do it, it’s perfect. If not, this is our squad and we’ll fight with them.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

On the way out?

It certainly seems that Johnson doesn’t figure in the manager’s plans at Sheffield Wednesday. So, to give him a better shot at regular minutes, a move away looks as though it could be best for all. Where that may be, time will tell.

Xisco has chopped and changed the system a bit, sometimes opting for a four and the back and sometimes going with wing-backs. Even when playing with the latter, Johnson hasn’t been in the squad despite his best role being as a left wing-back.

He’s got pedigree in the Championship and League One and last season showed that he’s still very much a creative threat from the left. That should make him a useful asset for another club, but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out after Munoz’s words.