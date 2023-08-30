Leicester City academy graduate Thomas has been an unused substitute in the last three Championship games and has looked like a player destined for a move away from the King Power Stadium in recent days.

It emerged from the Daily Mail earlier this week that Leeds United had asked about a loan deal and that he could even come into Manchester United’s thinking as they look for further cover at left-back.

Now though, after it was said by Tom Collomosse that Sheffield United were strongly considering a loan move for Thomas earlier on Wednesday, Football Insider has now claimed a deal has been agreed.

The Blades are said to have won the race for Thomas, who hasn’t played a minute of competitive football under Enzo Maresca.

The 22-year-old has played 85 times for the Foxes since coming through their youth ranks but after their relegation, it seems he’ll be heading back to the Premier League without them with a Bramall Lane switch on the cards.

Another coming in?

As an academy graduate who has spent the formative years of his career developing at the very top of the domestic English game, you would have thought that Thomas would be viewed as a player well-equipped for Championship football by Maresca and his backroom team.

As it goes, it seems they believe he’ll be better off elsewhere for a season. Sheffield United look to have pounced to secure his services in what should be a good deal for the Blades.

There isn’t exactly an overwhelming about of left-backs at Leicester either. Callum Doyle, naturally a centre-back, has started there in the early stages of the season. Victor Kristiansen is an option but he hasn’t featured yet while James Justin has found his chances limited too.

Time will tell if a Thomas exit opens the door for another to come in but one more left-back probably wouldn’t go amiss, especially if other defensive departures are sanctioned.