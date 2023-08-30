Stoke City have received a loan-to-buy offer from Serie A side Frosinone for midfielder Josh Laurent, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Stoke City man Laurent has been a mainstay in Alex Neil’s side in the early stages of the season.

He came off at half-time in last weekend’s defeat to Millwall but excluding that substitution, he has played every minute of action across all competitions. He netted twice and provided an assist in the 6-1 win over Rotherham United in midweek and now, he’s the subject of surprise interest from Italy.

Trusted reporter Romano has said on Twitter that Serie A side Frosinone have made an initial loan offer for Laurent.

They’re proposed a loan-to-buy deal though, with an option worth €4m (£3.4m) around being discussing in negotiations.

Understand Serie A side Frosinone sent formal bid to sign Josh Laurent as new midfielder from Stoke City 🟡🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Proposal is loan deal with €4m option to buy clause. Negotiations ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Bhz6OEJ7Lr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

Laurent joined Stoke City from Reading last summer and has two years remaining on his current contract with the Potters. Across all competitions, he has seven goals and five assists to his name in 42 games for the club.

A left-field link

Serie A interest in Laurent certainly catches the eye as a surprise link but coming from Romano, it’s certainly a reliable source. Time will tell how Frosinone’s rumoured pursuit but if there was any doubt, the early role Laurent has played this season shows how important Neil views him to be.

He’s captained and started the Potters every game, offering himself as a solid presence in either defensive, central or attacking midfield.

There’s no pressure to see with two years left on his contract and as a valuable player, he’s someone that Neil and co will more than likely be keen to keep.

It could be that there’s a departure in Stoke City’s midfield ranks with Lewis Baker said to be one who could move on. The signings of Wouter Burger and Daniel Johnson this summer could open the door to a sale, but it would be a surprise if Laurent is one to move on.