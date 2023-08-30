Return date set for injured Leeds United man

Leeds United man Sam Byram will be out for a few weeks following his injury picked up last weekend, as per Phil Hay.

Byram, 29, played just 24 minutes in Leeds United’s 4-3 away win over Ipswich Town last weekend.

The left back had played two full games prior to the outing at Portman Road, but he picked up an injury which ended his afternoon early.

The former Norwich City man has four Championship appearances to his name already. Picking up one assist, Byram seems an important part of Daniel Farke’s squad this season.

Despite his absence, Leeds United managed to just fend off the Ipswich Town comeback and they took all three points back to Elland Road.

Now, a return date has been set, and Byram is expected to be out for around three weeks making a return after the upcoming international break.

Byram not ready for tonight and out of Saturday too. But should be back on the other side of the international break. 2-3 week absence. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 29, 2023

A blow

The experienced defender will miss this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, and it may be a race against time to make the outing against Millwall after that, but it doesn’t seem as if he’ll be out for much longer than that.

This isn’t the sort of injury which will have likely forced the Whites’ hand in the transfer market, but it will be interesting to see who steps up in his place this weekend.

It’s the perfect opportunity for a player to impress the German boss and try and make that spot his own.

This weekend presents a great chance for Farke’s side to make it six points from a possible six against a poor Sheffield Wednesday side who have started the season losing all four league games.