Portsmouth could make some final dealings before Friday’s 11pm deadline but given that John Mousinho has already got much of his summer business done, it should be a fairly uneventful end to the transfer window.

Rumours emerged from Football Insider earlier this week stating Pompey were among those keen on a loan move for Arsenal’s young striker Butler-Oyedeji.

Now though, a report from The News has clarified their stance. It is reported that the 20-year-old has never been on the radar at Fratton Park. The preference has been to add another attacker rather than an out-and-out striker.

As a result, Chelsea’s forward-thinking midfielder Tino Anjorin is expected to sign on loan.

Football Insider has linked Butler-Oyedeji with Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town, Ross County, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Pompey this summer. At this point, none of those have come to fruition as the Gunners look to give the youngster another taste of first-team football out on loan.

No striker needed

With the Anjorin signing on the cards, it isn’t much of a surprise that the Butler-Oyedeji links have been completely dismissed.

Pompey have Colby Bishop as their starting striker and while Kusini Yengi’s injury removes one option up top for Mousinho to pick from, the likes of Abu Kamara and Christian Saydee are solid options up top if Bishop needs to be rested or is forced to the sidelines.

Even if Bishop holds down his starting spot, Kamara and Saydee will be able to find minutes out wide or just in behind the Pompey talisman.

Time will tell just how Butler-Oyedeji’s situation pans out but it seems he will not be heading to Fratton Park any time soon.