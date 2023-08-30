Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards has now been the subject of an approach from West Ham United, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 29.08.23, 20:00).

England youth international Edwards has been tipped for a move away from Peterborough United for some time now. He broke into their starting XI during their stint in the Championship and hasn’t relinquished his spot in the side since.

As a regular in the Young Lions setup with a strong amount of senior experience to his name, Edwards looks primed and ready for a high profile move away from London Road before the end of the summer.

Now, Sky Sports reports that West Ham, who have been credited with interest for much of the summer, have now made an initial approach regarding the 20-year-old centre-back.

Edwards has two years left on his contract, so they’re in a good position to demand a fee that a talent of his pedigree warrants.

A late move in the offing

While it remains to be seen if West Ham’s approach develops into anything further in the final days of the window, it does feel like Edwards’ time at Peterborough United is coming to an end after three years.

He was a great coup for the Posh in 2020, joining from Barnet as a teenager. He broke into the team at a young age and having emerged as a regular on the international stage with England’s youngsters, it is clear to see just how highly he is rated.

Edwards has outgrown League One football, so the title has come for him to be tested at a higher level. A move to West Ham would offer him just that, so time will tell if the Hammers’ interest goes any further in the coming days.