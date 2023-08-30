‘One to watch’: Trusted source shares Ross Stewart state of play as Southampton chase Sunderland man

Southampton are pushing to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in the final days of this summer’s transfer window.

It was first revealed yesterday that Sunderland’s Championship rivals Southampton were reigniting their interest in the Scot ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Stewart is now in the final year of his Sunderland contract and it’s said that he’s unlikely to sign a new deal, with reports suggesting that the Saints could return with an £8million bid after seeing an initial £5million bid knocked back.

But providing the latest on the Stewart saga, Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith has revealed that a deal is not yet done, but that it appears as though Sunderland could eventually accept the offer that Southampton are expected to put forward.

Smith tweeted:

Southampton stepping up their interest in Ross Stewart with a couple of days of the window left – Russell Martin is a huge admirer. Nothing done yet, but looks atm as if they’re willing to do a deal that #SAFC would sanction. Most definitely one to watch. — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) August 30, 2023

It’s also claimed elsewhere that Sunderland won’t sanction Stewart’s departure until they can bring in a replacement, though a replacement striker doesn’t seem all that close to signing as things stand.

Stewart to Southampton

Sunderland’s striker saga rumbles on. The Black Cats look as though they’re about to shoot themselves in the foot here, but there looks to be few other options.

Stewart seems unlikely to sign a new deal and Sunderland seem unlikely to keep him around and let him go for nothing next summer, so selling him for up to £8million now certainly makes financial sense.

Boss Tony Mowbray surely won’t want to see Stewart go; especially with Sunderland having so far proved lacklustre in their attempts to find new strikers this summer, and indeed this year.

It’s a nervy 48 hours ahead for Sunderland who have some key positions to bolster before 11pm on Friday – not signing a new striker and selling Stewart could really land them in trouble.