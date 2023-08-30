Nottingham Forest have now opened negotiations with Leicester City over a deal for Wilfred Ndidi after agreeing personal terms earlier this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester City have seen a whole host of high-profile exits this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Timothy Castagne are among the influential players to have left and midfielder Ndidi has also been heavily linked with a move away. Nottingham Forest have been admirers of the Nigerian this summer and earlier this week, transfer specialist Romano said he had agreed personal terms with the City Ground club.

Now, after the agreement between the player and Forest, talks between the two clubs are well underway.

Romano now reports that Nottingham Forest game made an opening proposal to Leicester City. Ndidi is keen on making the switch and negotiations are now ongoing.

EXCL: Nottingham Forest presented an opening proposal to sign Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester 🚨🔴🌳 #NFFC Personal terms agreed as revealed two days ago, Ndidi wants the move and clubs now starting negotiations. pic.twitter.com/9s3q04pWYY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

The defensive midfielder has played in every Championship game thus far but sees his contract expire next summer.

Best for all?

Ndidi has played a part in all of Enzo Maresca’s competitive games this season, making four starts and coming off the bench twice. He’s been played in a slightly more advanced role as a central midfielder too, seeing him notch two goals and an assist.

However, despite this prevalent role in the early stages of the campaign, a move away looks to be best for all.

Leicester City won’t get a better chance to cash in that this. His contract situation means he could leave for nothing further down the line if a sale isn’t agreed this summer, so the Foxes are only wise to get a fee while they can. Ndidi himself is keen on the move too, and he’s proven he’s a Premier League quality player over his time at the King Power.

If he can get back to the levels he displayed before injury, Ndidi could become a real force in the Premier League once again. Time will tell if his Forest move comes to fruition though as the two clubs continue negotiations.