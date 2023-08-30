Harrogate Town host Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday.

Blackburn Rovers travel to Yorkshire to face a Harrogate Town side sitting 17th in the League Two table.

Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites won their first league game since the opening day at the weekend, defeating Morecambe 2-0 at home. Luke Armstrong and George Thomson got the goals to send the Shrimpers home with nothing to show for their efforts.

As for Rovers, they snatched a 1-0 win away to Watford thanks to a moment of magic from winger Ryan Hedges. His goal made it seven points from four Championship games thus far, leaving them in 9th.

Blackburn Rovers came from behind to beat Walsall to book their place in this second round, while Harrogate defeated Carlisle United.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“We could see Tomasson take this chance to rotate the ranks and give some young players a chance to feature but even then, Blackburn Rovers should be confident of booking a place in the third round ahead of Harrogate Town here.

“A rotated, weakened team could open the door for Harrogate to exploit some weaknesses but Rovers will be strong favourites to get a win here regardless of who they play. That was a good win for Weaver’s side at the weekend though and a victory against Championship opposition would be a massive confidence boost.

“However, I can’t see anything other than an away win here. No shock here for me.”

Score prediction: Harrogate Town 0-3 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn have started the season fairly well despite being down in 9th place of the table. They’ve picked up some good wins and could quickly find themselves closer to the top, whereas their opponents tonight have struggled so far.

“Harrogate are still holding their own in League Two but this season they could struggle. They ended a run of three-straight defeats last time out but they’ll know that a game against Blackburn will be a completely different challenge to what they’re used to.

“I’ll have to say away win here.”

Score prediction: Harrogate Town 1-4 Blackburn Rovers