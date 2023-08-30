Middlesbrough have made a bid for Everton striker Tom Cannon according to journalist Alan Nixon, with Championship rivals Preston North End and Sunderland expected to follow suit.

Middlesbrough are keen to replace their goalscorers from last season following Chuba Akpom’s big money move to Dutch giants Ajax, and Cameron Archer returning to Aston Villa after his loan spell came to an end.

So far they have brought in Morgan Rogers from Manchester City and Emmanuel Latte Lath from Atalanta, although both have netted just once each since arriving at the Riverside. Therefore, the Teessiders are keen to bolster their attacking ranks.

According to Nixon, one player they have identified is Everton’s Tom Cannon, although they do face competition from both Preston and Sunderland.

Following his strong loan spell at Deepdale in the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign, Preston are keen for a reunion with the 20-year-old, whilst Sunderland are also expected to join the Lilywhites in the pursuit, following Middlesbrough with bids of their own.

Where to go?

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are in need of forwards, especially considering Akpom and Archer’s departures at Boro and Ross Stewart’s potential exit from the Stadium of Light. Therefore, it could be more appealing to Cannon to sign for either of the north-east clubs in the hopes of being the man to lead the line.

However, Preston have previous with the Everton man having had him on loan from January earlier this year. He impressed under Ryan Lowe’s guidance and may look to continue that working relationship and attempt to have a similar or even greater impact over the course of a full campaign.

The Lilywhites have also started the season stronger than the other two linked clubs, which could play a part in Cannon’s thinking. Whatever happens, it looks increasingly likely the starlet will depart Goodison Park and drop down into the Championship once again, it just remains to be seen who is the beneficiary this time around.