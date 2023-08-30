Despite signing nine first-team players already this summer Middlesbrough are not done there. Their slow start to the campaign means Boro look like they do need some more additions in order to gain some momentum and eventually push for a place in the top six at the business end of the season.

Last term they utilised the Premier League loan market to their advantage, bringing in the likes of Ryan Giles from Wolves, and Aston Villa duo Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer, with the trio ultimately making a huge difference in helping them achieve a play-off spot.

Michael Carrick’s side will be hoping to replicate that success with the potential acquisition of Liverpool’s Phillips, with The Athletic (via TEAMtalk) claiming the Teessiders have registered an interest in taking the 26-year-old centre-back on loan. The report states that Liverpool are open to a loan exit, and the player is ‘desperate’ to leave.

Good for all parties…

It is clear Phillips will not get the playing time he needs at Anfield, especially considering the amount of talent ahead of him in the pecking order, and therefore an exit looks to the most favourable option for the defender at present.

At 26 years old, he needs to be getting regular minutes out of the pitch, and although Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan are the preferred centre-back pairing, signing Phillips could shake things up and provide some vital competition in a position that currently seems settled.

Middlesbrough would gain a player with vital experience, with Phillips having played in the Premier League and the Champions League for the Reds. He can come in and help Boro to shore things up at the back, which looks more needed that ever considering they’ve conceded nine goals in just four Championship games so far.