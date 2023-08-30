Earlier this morning, it was revealed that Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Preston North End, Stoke City, and Swansea City were all looking at a potential loan deal for Leeds United’s Greenwood.

And Football Insider are now claiming that Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign the 21-year-old on loan from Championship rivals Leeds.

Greenwood, who was born in Sunderland, spent time with the Black Cats as a youth player, before then spending time in the Arsenal set up.

He joined Leeds’ youth academy in 2020 and has since gone on to make 33 total appearances for the Whites, with 18 of those coming in the Premier League last season; he scored one goal in the top flight last time round.

But the attacker has since fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road, prompting a temporary move away from the club.

Greenwood to Boro

Greenwood remains a prospect and after getting a lot of first-team exposure in the Premier League last time round, he should be ready to take on the Championship this season and score some goals.

Boro are in need of some more additions after their poor start to the season and Greenwood looks like he could yet play an important role in attempting to turn Middlesbrough’s fortunes around this season.

Carrick has brought in a lot of new players and it could take a while for his new team to really gel together, but Greenwood should come in and hit the ground running given the fact that he’s had a full pre-season with Leeds.

Middlesbrough host QPR in the Championship this weekend.