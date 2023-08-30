Hendrick, 31, spent last season on loan in the Championship with Reading. He netted four goals in 46 games for the Royals but was unable to help them stay in the division.

Now back with Newcastle United, the Irishman is far down the pecking order. Hendrick is among the players who could be offloaded by the Magpies in the closing stages of the window and Football Insider claims he’s wanted by a host of clubs.

They report that Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom and Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are all interested in Hendrick. Interest has been registered by the Championship trio and they are lining up bids while Aberdeen look at a loan.

Hendrick, who plays as a central midfielder mainly, has played over 250 times in the second-tier. He also has 147 Premier League appearances to his name.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

On the move?

It seems feasible that Hendrick makes a late move away from Newcastle United given his place in the pecking order under Eddie Howe but with plenty of teams claimed to be keen, time will tell just where he ends up,

There can be no doubt about Hendrick’s pedigree. While he hasn’t made an impact in the north east, he’s vastly experienced in the Premier League and the Championship and has 79 Republic of Ireland caps to his name,

He can play in a range of midfield roles too, offering versatility to whoever he joins. The former Derby County and Burnley man has played as a no.10, out on the right-hand side and as a defensive midfielder over the course of his career.