Leeds United have made an approach for Werder Bremen central midfielder Ilia Gruev, as per The Athletic.

Leeds United have been frequently linked with midfielders in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke is keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park and while a move for Nadiem Amiri hasn’t come to fruition, it seems the Whites boss hasn’t turned his back on dipping into the German market for a new central midfielder.

Trusted journalist Phil Hay has reported for The Athletic that Leeds United have made an approach for Werder Bremen man Gruev.

It is said that Farke is a big admirer of the Bulgaria international, who is valued at £4m. Leeds are continuing to weigh up their options in the closing stages and Gruev is one who has appeared on the radar, with an approach made.

Gruev has played 62 times for Bremen since coming through their academy. 32 of the 23-year-old’s appearances came last season.

Another midfielder eyed

Leeds United’s midfielder search looks set to go down to the wire with Gruev the latest mentioned as a target.

The Athletic’s report also acknowledges recent links with Kenny McLean and Matt O’Riley, not Norwich City are reluctant to let him go and Denmark’s O’Riley has been a mainstay in Celtic’s side in the early stages of this season.

Gruev on the other hand could be a more feasible option. He started 18 times last season and came on as a substitute 13 times in the Bundesliga. He was an unused substitute in Bremen’s season opener against Bayern Munich and played only three minutes off the bench against SC Freiburg last time out, so a late summer exit seems feasible.

He has two years left on his Bremen deal but with Leeds United keen, he could have a better shot at regular minutes in the Championship.