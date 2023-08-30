Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood is drawing interest from Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Preston North End, according to reporter Tom Collomosse.

Leeds United youngster Greenwood has been in and around the Whites’ first-team for a little while now but in the early stages of the Championship campaign, he’s found chances hard to come by under Daniel Farke.

He came off the bench in the draw against West Brom and also featured in the EFL Cup loss to Salford City on Tuesday night but hasn’t found a regular role.

Now, with Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline moving closer, Daily Mail reporter Collomosse says he’s got plenty of interest from other Championship clubs.

He has said on Twitter that Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Preston North End are all eyeing the 21-year-old. It is not added whether the interest is in a permanent or temporary move.

Leeds not the only club following Leicester’s Luke Thomas, who has options elsewhere #lcfc. Meanwhile, #lufc youngster Sam Greenwood has interest from elsewhere in the Championship including Preston, Stoke, Middlesbrough and Swansea — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) August 30, 2023

Greenwood has three years left on his Leeds United contract and has notched a goal and five assists in 35 first-team outings.

A decision to make

Since joining from Arsenal, Greenwood has emerged as one of Leeds United’s more promising players. His performances for the U21s have warranted his chances in the senior team and he has shown sparks of what he can bring to the Whites.

As an attack-minded player who can operate in a range of attacking roles, he could prove a valuable player to have around the squad too. Greenwood can play as a no.10 or a striker and has also been played out wide before.

However, in a bid to aid his development, a move could be viewed as his best option. Chances may well be limited under Farke if key assets like Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and more are to stay. That could make the Championship interest in Greenwood one to watch in the closing stages of the window.