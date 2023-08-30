Sheffield United are ‘strongly considering’ a loan move for Leicester City full-back Luke Thomas, says Tom Collomosse, who also has an offer on the table from Leeds United.

Thomas, 22, has fallen out of favour under new Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, and now it looks like the left-back will be leaving the King Power in the coming days; most likely on loan.

Leicester’s Championship rivals Leeds United have been strongly linked with a potential swoop for Thomas ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline, but now Daily Mail reporter Collomosse says Sheffield United are strongly considering a move.

He tweeted:

NEW: Sheffield United strongly considering a move for Luke Thomas on a season-long loan. Leicester defender also had an offer on the table from Leeds #lcfc #sufc — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) August 30, 2023

Leeds’ summer transfer window has burst into life in the past week, with the club first of all signing Joel Piroe from Swansea City for an initial £10million, before officially bringing in Djed Spence on loan from Spurs earlier today.

Earlier in the month, Leeds were making an effort to sign Gustavo Hamer from Coventry City before Sheffield United swooped in for the midfielder.

Leeds losing out?

Leeds will be determined to not lose out to Sheffield United in another transfer chase this summer, though it seems like Thomas may only be an option for the Whites as things stand.

They’ve just brought in Spence and although he’s a right-back, Leeds now have some versatile options in the full-back department and so Thomas may no longer be a priority.

And Thomas may well fancy the lure of the Premier League which would surely suit Leicester City who may be unwilling to loan Thomas to a Championship rival.

It certainly looks like Thomas will be on the move in the final 48 hours of the transfer window, but his next destination remains unclear as things stand.