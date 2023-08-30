Gelhardt, 21, has apparently been made available for a loan move as we approach the end of the summer transfer window, and he could be about to join a Championship rival.

Football Insider are reporting that Gelhardt could now head out on loan following the arrival of Joel Piroe at Leeds United, and that Ipswich Town are among a number of second tier sides looking at a potential deal.

The former Wigan Athletic man joined Leeds in 2020. He’s since made 47 total outings for the Whites with three goals and seven assists to his name, spending time out on loan at Sunderland last season as well where he scored three in 20 in the Championship.

Ipswich Town had won all three of their opening Championship matches before the visit of Leeds on Saturday; the Whites won 4-3 at Portman Road to claim their first league win of the campaign.

A good move?

For Ipswich, having Gelhardt in their ranks certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing. But for Gelhardt, game time might not be so available at the club.

Kieran McKenna has a lot of good no.9s already at his disposal in names like Conor Chaplin, George Hirst, Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson, and Nathan Broadhead, so for Gelhardt, a loan move to Ipswich might see him play the same back up role that he’s already playing at Leeds.

But there’s other teams interested. Only Ipswich are mentioned, but expect there to be a number of clubs in need of a striker in the final 48 hours of the transfer window, with Gelhardt looking like he could quickly become an in demand name.

Ipswich Town return to action v Cardiff City this weekend.