Barnsley are expected to sign Rotherham United’s Joshua Kayode but he has also been eyed by Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United, as per Darren Witcoop.

Barnsley were said to be closing in on a deal to sign Rotherham United’s 23-year-old striker Kayode on Tuesday morning.

Doug O’Kane reported the Tykes’ pursuit of the Lagos-born striker but added that there are other clubs in the mix as he looks at the possibility of a late summer move. Now, reporter Witcoop has said two of the other sides keen are Barnsley’s League One rivals Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United.

He too says that Barnsley are ‘expected’ to seal the signing of Kayode but the Cod Army and the Cumbrians have also been keen.

Kayode previously spent a season-and-a-half on loan with Carlisle United, with those two stints spanning from January 2020 until the summer of 2021. In that time, he scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 41 games for the club.

Barnsley bound?

It does seem that Kayode will be making the short move from Rotherham United to Barnsley before the window’s end. He probably would have been a popular returnee at Brunton Park given his previous success at Carlisle but as it goes, it could be that he’s back in front of their fans in opposition colours later this season.

At 23, regular minutes will be key for Kayode’s development. He has played in all four of the Millers’ Championship games thus far but all of those outings have come as a substitute, with the longest appearance being only 23 minutes.

He did start in the EFL Cup win over Morecambe, scoring in that outing too. However, he was an unused substitute against Stoke City on Tuesday night.

A move to Barnsley should give him a shot at a more regular starting role but time will tell just how his situation pans out.