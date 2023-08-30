Exeter City look set to lose talisman Sam Nombe to Rotherham United, leaving manager Gary Caldwell in need of a replacement. There’s not long to bring on in either with the window closing at 11pm on Friday.

Now, claims of a bid for Southend United man Cardwell have emerged in fresh reports.

Football League World claims that the Grecians have seen an offer for the 26-year-old knocked back by the National League side after his impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign at Roots Hall.

Cardwell has four goals in six games so far this season. His impressive tally takes him to 12 goals in 42 games for Southend since joining after a prolific spell in the National League North with Chorley.

The striker has EFL experience to his name after playing 53 times during a stint with Grimsby Town.

Caldwell’s options up top

There’s no doubt that losing Nombe would see a bit of potency leave the Exeter City attack. While he hasn’t opened his account this season, he showed last season what he’s capable of at this level, so losing him will be a blow.

Beyond him, the main options up top are James Scott, Sonny Cox and summer signing Jack Aitchison. Cox is only 18 but could be primed for a chance or two in Caldwell’s side while Scott and Aitchison should be aiming to make a starting spot their own if Nombe moves as expected.

Another option wouldn’t go amiss, so perhaps that is where Southend United man Cardwell comes in.

He didn’t find much form in his previous EFL stint but having found his scoring boots in the National League and National League North, he could be ready for another shot in the Football League with Exeter.