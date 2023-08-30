Sunderland look set to be in for a busy few days to end the summer transfer window.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland appear to have a lot of work to do between now and the end of the week.

The Black Cats picked up a point away to Coventry City last weekend and focus quickly shifted to transfer business following the full time whistle.

So far this week Sunderland haven’t confirmed anything, but the latest reports suggest some moves may not be that far away.

A new update has claimed Southampton will target Ross Stewart to replace Che Adams on the south coast. It is said Sunderland will only sanction a deal if they can get a replacement of their own in, but The Athletic’s Michael Walker has claimed a bid from the Saints may already be in.

Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn submitted documents earlier this week in order to obtain the correct visa to come and play in the UK. The 24-year-old has already agreed personal terms and a move is looking more likely this summer. He claimed he expects to make the move to England soon.

Adam Forshaw was linked with a move to Sunderland last week, but he recently signed for Norwich City putting an end to that one.

Former Chelsea youngster Silko Thomas was linked with a move to Sunderland this summer. He spent sometime on trial in the north east and talks were ongoing between the parties ahead of a potential move. However, it seems he has now opted to join fellow Championship side Leicester City instead.

Danny Batth has been linked with a move away from Sunderland for most of the window. Blackburn Rovers always appeared the frontrunners in the race for the experienced defender, but as it seemed a move was edging towards completion, it was reported Batth had pulled out of the move and instead decided to stay and fight for his place at Sunderland.

Elsewhere, Sunderland have reportedly seen a €5million bid turned down for young French winger Alan Virginius (via Get French Football News). The 20-year-old plays for LOSC Lille and last season made 15 top tier appearances in France. He wouldn’t be the first young Frenchman to join Sunderland in recent times, but it remains to be seen whether the Black Cats will make another move for him this week.

Up next for Sunderland is a home clash against Southampton this Saturday. However, until then all eyes will be on Friday’s 11pm deadline.