Crystal Palace are pushing to sign Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City, says Florian Plettenberg, but the two clubs may eventually be apart in their valuations.

Iheanacho has been linked with a move away from Leicester City throughout the summer transfer window, with the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest previously mentioned as possible destinations.

Now it seems to be Crystal Palace who are working on a deal for the ex-Manchester City man. Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg has revealed on Twitter this afternoon that Palace are pushing to sign the 26-year-old and that they’d be ready to pay between £10million and £15million.

But Plettenberg adds that Leicester City want £18million for the striker and that negotiations are stalling, although Iheanacho is keen on securing a transfer to Selhurst Park.

Plettenberg tweeted:

❗️🆕 Kelechi Iheanacho: Understand that Crystal Palace is pushing for the 26 y/o striker and would be ready to pay between £10-15m all-in. @CPFC ➡️ Leicester City demands £18m

➡️ Negotiations are stalling but Iheanacho is keen on the move. @SkySportDE 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/b1CReWJZWZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 30, 2023

Leicester paid Manchester City £25million for Iheanacho back in 2017. He’s since racked up 211 total appearances for the Foxes, scoring 56 and assisting 35 along the way, though he’s now in the final year of his contract at the club.

Iheanacho to Palace

Iheanacho looks like one of the likelier; if not the likeliest, potential departure from Leicester City in the final days of the summer transfer window.

But the Foxes seem determined to keep him given their high valuation of the player. It’s not an unfair price tag given his quality and his age, and selling him so close to the finale of the summer transfer window would be detrimental to Leicester, but it seems unlikely that any Premier League club would pay close to £20million for Iheanacho given his contractual situation.

It could be a frantic end to the window for Enzo Maresca’s side who’ve started well, and who’ll surely want a replacement striker brought in if they do eventually sell Iheanacho.