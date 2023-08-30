Charlton Athletic are set to interview Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton as they begin their search for a new manager, as per London News Online.

Charlton Athletic relieved Dean Holden of his duties earlier this week.

The Addicks have started the season in poor form winning just one of their opening five games.

Losing the other four, the board made their move and now they are searching for a new boss to take the helm at a difficult time for the club.

Holden was appointed in December last year and it’s clear the new boss will have to make an instant impact otherwise they will be facing a similar fate after little time at the helm.

It has been reported former Portsmouth boss Cowley and Blackpool boss Appleton are both set to be interviewed this week.

A crucial decision

Both men have plenty of experience in and around this level. They are safe pairs of hands, and whilst maybe not the most exciting candidates at the moment the Addicks just need stability.

Charlton Athletic may well interview more potential candidates later down the line, but it will be hoped a decision is made as soon as possible in an attempt to get the club heading in the right direction.

At the moment Charlton Athletic have to navigate the final few days of the transfer window with no manager and that only makes things more difficult when trying to complete deals.

It will be interesting to see who ends up the new boss at The Valley and whether they can finally be the man to turnaround this period of under-performing at the club.