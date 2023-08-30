Millar, 23, left Liverpool for Swiss side FC Basel in 2021. The 21-cap Canadian international spent time as a youngster with both Fulham and Liverpool, eventually making one first-team appearance for the latter during the 2019/20 campaign.

Now though, Millar could be on his way back to England with Football Insider saying that a number of Championship clubs are plotting late swoops for the winger, including Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Rotherham United, and Sheffield Wednesday.

The same report adds that Millar’s Championship admirers have ‘made enquiries’ ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Millar has so far made 98 total appearances for FC Basel, scoring 13 and assisting 10 along the way, playing predominantly as a left winger. He’s also spent time on loan with the likes of Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic in the past.

Millar to return?

Millar, like so many other younger players from Premier League clubs, has made a name for himself in Europe, and now looks like he could be on his way back to the English leagues.

He’d be returning with some great experience from his time with Basel, and with pedigree too; he’s been a consistent goal-scorer and creator for the club since his arrival and he’s still a very young player too.

It seems like he’d be more suited to a top-end Championship club, potentially paving the way for someone like Blackburn Rovers or even Preston North End to swoop in, with Millar perhaps unlikely to be keen on joining a club who could be heading for League One.

There’s certainly options for Millar as we approach the transfer deadline; the window shuts at 11pm on Friday.