Burstow, 20, has made two cameo appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

Last time around he made 25 appearances in the Premier League 2 for Chelsea’s U21 side and scored ten times, assisting a further four.

The London-born striker is an exciting talent who needs some senior game time. He has a small bit of senior experience under his belt from his time at Charlton Athletic.

He made 23 senior outings for the Addicks scoring six and assisting three in the 2021/22 season.

It is now being reported that Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Rovers are one of a number of interested Championship sides. The report claims Burstow could leave on loan if Chelsea bring in another attacking addition before the deadline this Friday.

Hitting the ground running

Blackburn Rovers saw several talented players leave Ewood Park this summer, mainly in the attacking department.

They have addressed this throughout the summer, but they could do with another option in the final third.

Burstow would be a good option for the second tier side. The 20-year-old would benefit from being consistently fighting for a starting spot and not only would his goals help Rovers, he would then return to Chelsea a better player.

He is yet to show that he can perform as high as the Championship, but his performances at youth level last season and in League One before that suggest he is more than capable of adapting well to the demands of the second tier.

This one could get interesting in the final few days of the window and if what is claimed is true then there could be several Championship clubs battling it out to win his signature this week.