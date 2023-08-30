Birmingham City youngster Marcel Oakley has admitted he’s ‘still not quite sure’ of his immediate future as the end of the transfer window nears.

Oakley, 20, has been in and around Birmingham City’s first-team picture but has found most of his game time out on loan.

He’s spent two spells in Scotland with Arbroath and Queen’s Park while also making seven senior appearances for the Blues, three of which have come this season. However, after missing the last three Championship matchday squads, Oakley has admitted he’s unsure of what the next couple of days will bring.

The full-back told Birmingham Live after his outing against Cardiff City on Tuesday that he’s ‘still not quite sure’ whether he’ll be staying at St. Andrew’s or going out on loan again. When asked about the plans, he said:

“To be honest I am still not quite sure. We’ll see.

“A hundred percent,” he added when asked if he’d be willing to stay.

“I’m learning. We have brought in Ethan and it’s been great learning from him. Of course I would love to stay. I’ve loved coming back. The gaffer, the players, everyone has just taken me back in and it’s been great. I have thoroughly enjoyed it.”

John Eustace’s right-back options

Oakley has found some action with Birmingham City this season and after a promising season in Scotland, it will be interesting to see if he can find himself a spot in Eustace’s plans moving forward.

Looking at the right-back options, it seems as though Eustace and his backroom team have a decision to make though. They have two promising young players in Oakley and Josh Williams who could both benefit from regular minutes, but one of the two may well end up being Ethan Laird’s cover and competition.

Those three are the only natural right-sided full-backs, though centre-back Dion Sanderson can fill in there if needs be.

It could be that one of Oakley or Williams heads out before the window’s end, but time will tell just what Eustace and co have planned in the final days of the summer transfer window.