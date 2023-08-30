£3m ace set to arrive and more: Birmingham City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Birmingham City’s summer transfer window is nearing an end, and John Eustace’s side look likely to add to the nine players they’ve already brought in this summer.

Jay Stansfield is the latest to arrive at Birmingham City. The young striker has joined on loan from Fulham and he went on to score a debut goal for Blues; coming off the bench to net an injury time winner against Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Eustace now finds his side in 3rd place of the table after the opening four games of the Championship season, with last night’s Carabao Cup defeat v Cardiff City being Blues’ first defeat of the season so far.

And before Friday’s transfer deadline, it looks like we could see some more new faces arriving at St Andrew’s, with right-back Emanuel Aiwu looking like the most probable signing.

The Austrian currently plays for Cremonese in Italy but Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Birmingham City have agreed a £3million deal to sign the player, and that medical tests were booked for yesterday:

Birmingham City have sealed £3m deal with Cremonese for Emmanuel Aiwu, agreement completed. ⚪️🔵🤝🏻 Medical tests booked on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/CG4CCI1Lvb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Blues also have an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion striker Andi Zeqiri. It’s said that Birmingham City are one of several Championship sides pushing to sign the 24-year-old this week, with Leicester City and Southampton also in the race to sign the Swiss international who’s fallen out of favour at Brighton.

Lastly, Birmingham City have been linked with a move for free agent right-back Reggie Cannon. Daily Mail recently reported that Blues and a number of other Championship sides were looking at the USA international, who left Portuguese outfit Boavista at the start of the summer, but with Aiwu set to arrive, whether Cannon does as well remains to be seen.

Birmingham City return to action at home against Gary Rowett’s Millwall this weekend.