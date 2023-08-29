Salford City host Leeds United in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Salford City welcome Championship outfit Leeds United in the Carabao Cup tonight, after a fairly steady, albeit mixed start to the 2023/24 League Two season.

The Ammies sit in 10th and have seven points to their name from five games, having beaten Leeds’ Championship rivals Preston North End in the opening round of the cup.

Leeds meanwhile beat Shrewsbury Town in their opening Carabao Cup fixture. They too have had a mixed start to the season, but Daniel Farke’s side claimed their first league win of the campaign on Saturday, beating Ipswich Town 4-3 at Portman Road.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Leeds looked at their best on Saturday. They overcame a very strong Ipswich Town side and that win will have done Farke and his players a world of good, after a very tough first few games of the season.

“Salford won’t be an easy game by any means though. They showed in the first round that they can beat Championship opposition and they’ll be relishing the underdog tag tonight.

“But Leeds have enough quality to rotate the side and still field a strong XI, so I’m going to say Leeds win in this one.”

Score prediction: Salford City 0-3 Leeds United

James Ray

“After that much-needed win at the weekend, Leeds United should be feeling confident coming into this one. Away to League Two opposition could present some challenges but even with a rotated side, Daniel Farke’s side are big favourites to progress to the third round.

“Salford will be hopeful of an upset and while their start to the season has been a little inconsistent, they could definitely cause some problems for a Leeds backline that has looked shaky.

“I’ll back the hosts to get on the scoresheet but the Whites should have too much attacking firepower for the League Two side. I’ll go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Salford City 1-3 Leeds United