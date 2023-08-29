Tomasson tells Blackburn Rovers fans what Brighton loan man Andrew Moran will bring to the club

Blackburn Rovers head to Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night, and it looks set to be Andrew Moran’s first start for the club.

Moran, 19, has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the season, coming off the bench in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Watford to make his debut for the club.

It’s the Irishman’s first time out on loan and many are expecting big things from the midfielder, who Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says is in line to make his first start for the club tomorrow night.

The Dane also gave Rovers fans a preview of what Moran can offer on the pitch, saying in his pre-match press conference today:

“He’s a young player with a lot of potential. He can play on the wing, as an 8, a 10, between the lines. He’s good in possession, he can create chances and score goals.”

Tomasson also said that Moran’s fellow summer signing Leo Wahlstedt is in line to make his first appearance for Rovers.

The season ahead

For Moran, a season out on loan could be pivotal in shaping his future career. He’s clearly a talented player and Brighton will hope that playing under a very well regarded coach in Tomasson will prove ideal for Moran’s development.

It looks likely that he’ll make his first start for the club tomorrow and Harrogate will be a tough first opposition for Moran to go up against, with the League Two club bound to be up for a giant killing in the cup.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm, with Blackburn returning to league duties away at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.