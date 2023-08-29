Rusyn, 24, has been linked with a move to Sunderland for a lot of this summer.

Playing for Zorya in Ukraine, the versatile attacker would be a much-needed addition to Tony Mowbray’s squad.

Talks have seemingly been back and forth for sometime now, but earlier this week reports broke claiming personal terms had been agreed.

Now, the striker has come out and said today is the day he submits the required documents to obtain a work permit.

Speaking to Sportua News (via @ZoryaLondonsk), he said:

“On August 29, I have to submit the necessary documents to obtain a visa. I hope that soon all the formalities will be completed and it will be possible to go to the UK.”

Nearing completion

Rusyn has a decent record when it comes to goals and assists back in Ukraine.

It remains to be seen whether he can transfer that form to the Championship, but it will be hoped he can with Sunderland still struggling to finish off chances this season.

Mowbray’s side picked up a strong point away to Coventry City last time out and will be looking to make it three unbeaten this weekend when they host Southampton.

By then the transfer window will be closed and the Rusyn deal will have definitive clarity.

At the moment it looks likely, but anything can happen in football.

Rusyn has been missing from Zorya’s squad for a while now and it is thought to be due to an injury he’s carrying. That could potentially rule him out of featuring for Sunderland this week even if a deal is completed soon.

The next few days are crucial for Sunderland and their season could well depend on the moves they make.