Swansea City host Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Swansea City welcome Premier League outfit Bournemouth to the Swansea.com Stadium this evening, after the Welsh club overcame Northampton Town in the opening round.

New boss Michael Duff is yet to pick up a win in the league though, having taken two points from his opening four games at the helm.

Bournemouth are also yet to pick up a win in the league this season, having taken one point from their first three Premier League games of the season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s been a tough start for Swansea and Duff. They’ve had a good transfer window and they could yet spend some money in the final days after selling Joel Piroe, but results haven’t been all that great.

“A break from the league could be a welcome one for the Swans though, and they go up against another side struggling for a win.

“It’ll be tough for both sides and especially so for Swansea with Bournemouth having added a lot of Premier League quality this summer.

“Bournemouth have a bit more depth and so I’m gong to predict them to get through this one.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Bournemouth

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Swansea City haven’t really got going yet this season. But, this could be the perfect confidence builder. They have to be careful they don’t take their eye off the league which is without doubt their priority, but if they can get off to a good start here it is all to play for.

“Bournemouth have impressed many with how they’ve adapted to the top tier this time around. They seem to be playing some brave stuff and they’ve earned a lot of respect. This would be an ideal chance for them to rotate, and that could open the door for the Swans.

“However, even after rotation, I expect they’ll have enough quality to see past their Championship opposition tonight.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Bournemouth