Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth says that Leeds United’s pursuit of Joseph Paintsil has stalled due to a dispute over the player’s exit terms at current club Genk.

Leeds United are in the market for new additions as we approach the end of the summer transfer window, and Genk striker Paintsil has been heavily linked with a potential move to Elland Road.

It was reported last week that Daniel Farke’s side were in advanced talks to sign the 25-year-old but there’s since been some hurdles, with Leeds having had a bid rejected, and other clubs in the race for Paintsil too.

But the latest comes from Sky Sports’ Sheth who says that Paintsil to Leeds has in fact stalled, but due to a dispute over the player’s exit terms from Genk; Sheth also adds that Paintsil prefers a move to Leeds United but that Leeds will look at other targets as well.

Sheth tweeted earlier this morning:

A deal to take Genk striker Joseph Paintsil to Leeds United has stalled. It's thought Paintsil has dispute with Genk over exit terms. Player's preference is move to Leeds. Leeds looking at other targets but continue to keep eye on Paintsil's situation. w/@david_reed #LUFC #Genk https://t.co/bQV9JhqoPl — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 29, 2023

Paintsil to Leeds

Leeds showed their attacking prowess in their 4-3 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, but it looks like Farke is keen on further bolstering his front line before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

And a move for Painstil would be a very rpomising one, though it seems like this could be a potentially difficult pursuit and given how little is left of the window, and the fact that Leeds have match preparations on their minds too, they might have to move on to a less complicated target.

For Paintsil, a move to Elland Road is looking like a difficult one right now; expect Leeds to have plenty of other names on their wish list and expect them to be quickly making moves for them after failing to land Paintsil so far.