Tranmere Rovers host Leicester City in the EFL Cup second round tonight.

Leicester City travel to League Two side Tranmere Rovers this evening, with the hosts enduring a tough start to the season.

Rovers have lost four of their five league games thus far, losing 2-1 to Notts County last time out. Their first round win over Barnsley gave fans something to cheer about though, progressing to the second round on penalties and setting up a tie with the Foxes.

While Tranmere have had a slow start, Leicester City have a perfect five wins from five across all competitions.

Enzo Maresca’s side beat Rotherham United at the weekend to ensure they make the journey to Prenton Park off the back of a win. They dispatched of Burton Albion 2-0 earlier this month to set up tonight’s clash.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“On paper, this shouldn’t be competitive. The Foxes have a far superior squad and in terms of form, the two sides couldn’t be much further apart. However, it would be naive to write off Tranmere as they look to pull off a shock tonight.

“The hosts will be hopeful of rocking Maresca’s side early and getting the crowd behind them. That might be their route to a surprise win, but I can’t see it going that way unfortunately.

“Leicester should be far too good for Rovers and in their current vein of form, they should claim a comfortable win.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Leicester City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Tranmere Rovers have one win in five league games so far this season. Their first round win over Barnsley was impressive, but they didn’t take as much confidence from that as they should have.

“Leicester City are the only side with a perfect start in the Championship. The Foxes look really strong and for me they are a side I think can actually go to the latter stages of this competition.

“For that reason I’m not really giving Tranmere Rovers much of a chance, but stranger things have happened.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Leicester City