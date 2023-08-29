Report shares potential Leicester City transfer plan as summer window nears its end

Leicester City have already sold some key players this summer. The Foxes have parted ways with both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes and they could yet offload some more before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Football Insider are reporting that Leicester could lose both Daka and Iheanacho with both having had suitors in the past few weeks, and that Enzo Maresca’s side will look to bring in some replacements should they leave.

The same report also adds that Leicester remain keen on potentially signing some wingers after the departures of the likes of Maddison and Barnes.

The Foxes currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table after the opening four games of the season, being the only club in the league with a 100% record so far.

Any more signings?

Leicester City have recruited and spent well this summer. They look to be in a good place and whether or not they sign any more new players could depend on who goes between now and Friday.

It could mean the Foxes face a last-gasp search for a new player; most likely a striker with Daka and Iheanacho looking like two potential departures right now.

Expect the Foxes to have a list of potential new signing should they need to go back into the market before the 11pm transfer deadline on Friday, but right now it looks like the Foxes have a very balanced and in form team.

They return to action v Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup tonight.