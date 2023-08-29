Barnsley starlet Fabio Jalo has been the subject of a bid from Serie A side Lecce and Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Barnsley brought Portuguese youngster Jalo over to these shores in 2019, signing him from Benfica’s academy. Still on 17, the forward has played 13 times for the Tykes’ first-team, netting two goals in the process.

He can play on the wing or through the middle as a striker and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Now, it is said that he’s drawing admiring glances from elsewhere.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that the six-time Portugal U18s international has been the subject of a bid from Serie A side Lecce, who have a reputation for scouting out promising young players. They signed youngster Ed McJannet from Luton Town last season and could make Jalo their latest starlet signing.

Premier League clubs are also monitoring the situation.

On the move?

Time will tell how Barnsley respond to Lecce’s offer for Jalo and if the rumoured Premier League interest in his situation develops into anything further, but the Serie A side’s track record of recruiting young players suggests this could be one to keep an eye on in the closing stages of the window.

Jalo is still very much in the formative years of his career but given that he’s already been in and around the first-team picture at Oakwell, it’s clear to see that he’s a player tipped for a bright future.

Less than a week remains in the summer transfer window so anyone who wants to secure his services will have to move quickly. Clubs have until 11pm this Friday to strike their final bits of business until January.