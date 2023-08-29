Sheffield Wednesday host Mansfield Town in the EFL Cup second round tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday come into their cup clash with Mansfield Town in need of a confidence boosting victory.

Xisco Munoz’s side have lost four from four in the Championship, with their only victory coming against Stockport County in the first round of the EFL Cup. They’re rooted to the bottom of the second-tier after losing to Cardiff City last time out.

As for Mansfield Town, they’re unbeaten in their first six games across all competitions this season. They’ve claimed two wins and three draws in League Two and progressed to this stage of the cup with a 2-0 win over Grimsby Town in the first round.

Last time out, Mansfield beat Stockport 3-2 in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“A turbulent summer has serious impacted Sheffield Wednesday’s start to the season and while they should be strong favourites to beat a League Two side, there’s real potential for a shock here.

“Nigel Clough’s men are a tough outfit to beat, as displayed by their undefeated start to the campaign. Wednesday scraped past Stockport in the last round and with only defeats following that cup win, I really think they could lose here.

“I feel Mansfield will take them to penalties and from there, they might just defeat their Championship opponents. Away win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Mansfield Town (Mansfield Town win on penalties)

Luke Phelps

“Times are tough for Sheffield Wednesday. They look bad at the minute and Munoz looks like he’s still struggling to figure out his best Wednesday XI and formation.

“Mansfield are always tough opponents and they’ll be right up for playing an out of sorts Wednesday side at Hillsborough tonight.

“I really think Mansfield have a chance tonight and it’ll be a very close game. But I’m going to back Wednesday for their first win of the season.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Mansfield Town