20-year-old striker Butler-Oyedeji has already been linked with a few League One teams this summer.

Football Insider first claimed that the Arsenal striker was a target for Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United before also reporting that Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic were keen. At this point, a move has not come to fruition and now, another report has emerged from Football Insider.

They claim that Portsmouth are now battling the previously linked Cambridge in the race for Butler-Oyedeji.

He’ll be allowed out on loan again after a spell with Accrington Stanley earlier this year and Pompey and the U’s have both registered an interest, they say. He played 11 times for the relegated side last season, failing to find the back of the net or provide an assist before returning to North London at the end of the campaign.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Do Pompey need a striker?

An injury to Kusini Yengi after his strong start to life at Fratton Park is a blow. However, even with the Australian sidelined, it can be argued that John Mousinho’s side doesn’t need another striker.

They have versatile attackers like Abu Kamara and Christian Saydee who play up front as well as out wide. They could cover for Colby Bishop if he is forced out or needs a rest, so it could be that Butler-Oyedeji would be better elsewhere.

If he has the options Football Insider claim him to have, then he might be better sent to Cambridge United or one of the other sides previously linked to give him the best shot at regular minutes as he looks to further his development away from Arsenal.