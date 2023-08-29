Norwich City have interest in Sparta Prague striker Jan Kutcha, as per Denik Sport (via Pink Un).

Kutcha, 26, signed for Sparta Prague permanently earlier this summer following a successful loan spell at the club.

Last season he made 35 appearances across all competitions and managed 16 goals and seven assists.

The Czech Republic international has started this season well also, with four goal contributions in seven games so far. He was left on the bench in their 3-1 win last weekend.

However, reports suggest a breakdown in relationship has occurred and now Sparta Prague are willing to let him leave with Norwich City monitoring the situation.

An exciting addition

Kutcha is a talented individual who adds quality to the sides he features in.

Norwich City have started the season well. They sit 2nd with three wins and a draw from four league games, but they could do with another attacking option.

Kutcha plays primarily as a striker, but he has filled gaps on the right and left side before and that versatility is handy to have, especially in the Championship.

The Canaries struggled last season and had an average campaign, but this year they look a lot stronger and David Wagner has well and truly hit the ground running this time around.

There’s a few days left of the summer transfer window and time is running out for Norwich City to complete their business, but with Sparta Prague seemingly happy to let Kutcha leave, it could make a deal much easier to strike.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out over the coming days.

Next up for the Canaries is a trip to Bristol City tonight in the Carabao Cup. They then look to continue their unbeaten start to the league campaign this weekend away to Rotherham United.