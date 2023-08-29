Norwich City looking to sign 18-year-old winger, contract offer made

Norwich City have offered a contract to 18-year-old winger Errol Mundle-Smith, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Norwich City have started the season in fine form but might still have a couple of new faces to add before the window ends.

The Canaries have until 11pm on Friday to get some final bits of business done and now, it seems one player they’re keen to add to their ranks is youngster Mundle-Smith. The 18-year-old played for the U18s against Reading earlier this month and now, reporter McGrath has said Norwich have made an offer to the starlet.

Mundle-Smith started up front for the young Norwich City side in that game with Reading but mainly plays on the wing.

He has spent time in the Kinetic Academy, which focuses on developing young players in South London and giving them opportunities to move into youth football with pro clubs. Mundle-Smith has also spent time with FC Croydon.

Another young star

It remains to be seen if Mundle-Smith does join Norwich City but it would present another promising addition to their academy ranks. There has been a clear path from the youth ranks to the first-team at Carrow Road and the youngster will be hoping to follow that well-trodden route if he does make the move.

In the Canaries’ win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend, four academy graduates found minutes. Jonathan Rowe started and scored once again while Adam Idah also bagged off the bench. Tony Springett and Liam Gibbs came on as substitutes as well while Andrew Omobamidele remained on the bench.

The hope will be that more young prospects will break through in the years to come and Mundle-Smith will be keen to do just that too.