Fabrizio Romano says Birmingham City have agreed a £3million deal to sign Cremonese’s Emmanuel Aiwu.

Aiwu, 22, has recently been linked with a move to Birmingham City. The full-back currently plays for Cremonese in Italy having previously represented Admira Wacker and Rapid Wien in his native Austria.

But Romano revealed on Twitter last night that Birmingham City have completed an agreement to sign Aiwu from Cremonese in a £3million deal, with a medical booked for today.

Romano tweeted:

Birmingham City have sealed £3m deal with Cremonese for Emmanuel Aiwu, agreement completed. ⚪️🔵🤝🏻 Medical tests booked on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/CG4CCI1Lvb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Aiwu looks set to become Blues’ 10th signing of an impressive summer transfer window so far, with John Eustace’s side having started the season very positively too; their 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday sees them sitting in 3rd place of the Championship table after the opening four games of the season.

Another strong signing

Birmingham City have perhaps had the strongest transfer window of any side in the Championship. And they’re not just signing anyone; their signings have made them a much better team with that being evident in their opening results.

And Aiwu could yet prove to be Blues’ strongest signing. He’s a very proven and talented player and with Ethan Laird already at the club, Eustace will now have two very capable players in that right-back position.

Whether or not Blues will sign any more names before 11pm on Friday remains to be seen. But if the window closed now then it would be deemed as a hugely successful one for Eustace and his side.

Birmingham City return to action at home against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup tonight, where Blues will be looking to secure a fifth-straight win in all competitions.