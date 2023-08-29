Sheffield United host Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

Sheffield United open their 2023/24 Carabao Cup against League One side Lincoln City tomorrow night, with the Imps going into this one on the back of a positive start to the season.

Mark Kennedy’s side go into this one on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with the Imps thumping Blackpool 3-0 on Saturday to find themselves in 4th place of the League One table.

Sheffield United meanwhile have lost their opening three games of the Premier League season, narrowly losing at home to Manchester City in their previous outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This should be a very interesting game at Bramall Lane; Sheffield United will want a win to get off the mark this season but Lincoln City are looking good right now, and they’re prone to a giant killing in cup competitions.

“The Imps played out a very good game on Saturday. They have a few players who could really threaten Sheffield United and I think it’ll be a very close game.

“But I’m expecting United to field a strong side as they search for their first win if the season, so I’ll have to say home win here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Lincoln City

James Ray

“Lincoln City should have their eyes on an upset here. We’ve seen the Imps go well in cup competitions before and they’ve overcome the odds to pull off a surprise win or two over the years, so with Sheffield United looking for a first win, there’s a chance for Kennedy’s side here.

“That said, I think the Blades’ determination to get a first win on the board will make it hard for the visitors.

“Heckingbottom will likely field a fairly strong team, even if there is some rotation. That result against Manchester City – even if they still lost – should give the Blades some hope and confidence of avoiding a banana skin here. I’ll back them to get the win, but Lincoln won’t give them an easy ride.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Lincoln City