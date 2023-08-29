Norwich City have rejected a £4million offer from Leeds United for midfielder Kenny McLean, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 28.08.23, 21.17).

McLean, 31, has made five appearances for Norwich City in all competitions so far this season.

Last time around he made 35 Championship appearances for the Canaries scoring once and assisting another three.

He has been a regular for Norwich City since his arrival from Aberdeen in 2018 and during his time at Carrow Road he has enjoyed two seasons playing consistently in the Premier League.

Now, the experienced midfielder is the latest man to be targeted by Leeds United and the Whites have had a £4million offer rejected.

Holding firm

It remains to be seen what kind of fee Norwich City would want for the 31-year-old, but the fact they’re rejecting £4million suggests they really don’t want to let him go this week.

Daniel Farke has seen a lot of quality leave his squad, particularly in the middle of the park and McLean would be seen as a shrewd signing to help make up that void.

He would bring valuable experience and he knows exactly what it takes to get promoted out of this division.

Having worked with Farke at Norwich City, it seems a good reunion to have.

Both men know how the other work and for that reason McLean would fit quite easily into Farke’s system at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds United will make an improved bid, but given the fact he ahs that pre-existing relationship with the German coach it seems like a player Leeds United should go hard in trying to sign.