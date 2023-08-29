Leeds United are expected to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence in a straight loan deal in the next 48 hours, Phil Hay has reported for The Athletic.

Leeds United have been linked with a whole host of players in recent weeks and one rumour that looks set to materialise into a deal is those surrounding a swoop for Spurs full-back Spence.

Rumours of a loan-to-buy deal have circulated but now, trusted reporter Hay has provided the latest on the Whites’ pursuit.

Reporting for The Athletic, Hay says that Leeds United are closing in on a deal to sign Spence in a straight loan deal. A £1m loan fee will be paid to Spurs but there is no option or obligation to make the move permanent when the temporary stint comes to an end.

The expectation is that a move will be completed in the next 48 hours but Spence is still to undergo a medical ahead of his season-long loan.

The 23-year-old earned a move to Spurs after a starring stint with Nottingham Forest in their promotion-winning campaign but has struggled to kick on since and has found regular game time hard to come by.

A great move for all?

Spence needs minutes away from Tottenham Hotspur after a tough time in North London. He’s played just six times for the club and the momentum built up during his fantastic spell with Nottingham Forest has been wiped out as a result.

It looks like a great signing for Leeds United though. Spence is a serious attacking threat from full-back or wing-back and after previously starring in the Championship, the hope will be that he can play a key role in a successful Daniel Farke side.

It will be interesting to see if his arrival has an impact on the situation of Cody Drameh, who has drawn attention from elsewhere this summer and hasn’t found a starting role under Farke just yet.