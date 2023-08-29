Leeds boss given transfer recommendation by PL star, he says Farke should sign Championship outcast

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has recommended Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas to Leeds United, reports talkSPORT.

Leeds United are in the market for a left-back, as per talkSPORT, due to the injury to Junior Firpo, and the Whites could yet turn to Championship rivals Leicester City for the solution.

Thomas is out of contract at the end of this season. Recent reports revealed that he’s keen on a securing first-team football before the window shuts on Friday after falling out of favour under Enzo Maresca.

And talkSPORT are now claiming that Maddison, who previously played under Leeds United boss Daniel Farke at Norwich City, has recommended Thomas to Leeds.

The same report adds that the Foxes are likely to favour a permanent sale of Thomas given his contract situation.

Leeds in for Thomas

Leeds look keen on bolstering their full-back positions before the transfer window closes on Friday, with Djed Spence another name being linked with a potential move to Elland Road.

And both Thomas and Spence look like very realistic potential signings for the Whites; Thomas seems to be surplus to requirements at Leicester City despite showing his potential in the Premier League, though whether Leicester would sell him to a Championship rival remains to be seen.

Given the fact that he’s out of contract in a year though, Leicester might well take the first decent offer that comes in for him, regardless of who it’s come from.

After a tough summer, matters at Leeds United seem to be settling and we could yet see Farke bring in some much-needed new additions before the window slams shut at 11pm on Friday.

Leeds head to Salford City in the Carabao Cup this evening.