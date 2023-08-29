Rotherham United look set to sign striker Sam Nombe with the Exeter City star set for a medical, as per the Express’ Dan Marsh.

After a return of 17 goals and nine assists in all competitions last season, Exeter City man Nombe has drawn some admiring glances this summer. Rotherham United are the latest to have been credited with interest in the 24-year-old, who played under Millers boss Matt Taylor at St. James’ Park.

The striker’s contract expires at the end of this season and now, it has been reported that he’s set to reunite with Taylor.

According to the Express (Transfer News Live, 29.08.23, 10:49), Nombe is poised to undergo a medical with Rotherham United ahead of a move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium this summer.

Exeter City’s League One rivals Barnsley and Charlton Athletic have both shown an interest in Nombe but after keeping tabs on his situation, the Mullers have agreed a deal to sign the ex-MK Dons youngster.

A move that suits all?

While losing Nombe is a blow for Exeter City, a deal this summer ensures that they get a fee for his services rather than running the risk of him moving on for nothing further down the line. There’s not much time to get a replacement in if they want one, but hopefully the club have some names in mind if he does exit.

For Nombe, he’s reuniting with a manager he has found success with before. That should allow him to settle quickly with Rotherham as he’ll be more than aware of Taylor’s demands on and off the pitch and tactical setup.

Last season showed just what Nombe is capable of at League One level and while his only taste of Championship action came during a Luton Town loan, the hope will be that the powerful striker can have a swift impact with the Millers.