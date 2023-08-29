Birmingham City host Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The two Championship clubs meet in the Carabao Cup tonight, after either team picked up wins in the opening round earlier this month.

Birmingham City are unbeaten this season and go into this one looking for a fifth-straight win in all competitions, having overcome Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in the Championship on Saturday.

And Cardiff City also picked up a 2-1 win in the league on Saturday, beating Sheffield Wednesday in Wales to claim their first league win of the season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“There looks to be nothing stopping Birmingham City right now. There’s so much belief and optimism running through the club at the moment and I think they’ll be right up for an extended cup run this season.

“Cardiff though will also be taking a new lease of optimism into this one after picking up their first win of the season last time out; overcoming a stubborn Wednesday side in what was a difficult outing.

“For me though, Birmingham City have too much quality and depth in quality for their opponents tonight, so I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 2-0 Cardiff City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Birmingham City are an exciting watch at the minute. John Eustace has his side heading in the right direction and something just feels right about the way the club are operating currently. They will see this one as the perfect chance to make it five wins in a row and progress to the next round in the cup.

“Cardiff City managed to edge past Sheffield Wednesday last time out. The Bluebirds picked up their first win of the season against the Owls, but this is a much harder task.

“I think the scoreline to this one will actually be quite tight, but I do only see one side emerging as winners.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Cardiff City