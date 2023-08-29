Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak will be given the green light to leave on loan this week with Ipswich Town among those interested, as per Darren Witcoop.

Rodak, 26, made just two Premier League appearances last season for Fulham.

The Slovakian goalkeeper was a regular between the sticks for Fulham during their promotion-winning campaign in 2021/22, but failed to make the spot his own after the jump up in divisions.

Spells at both Fulham and Rotherham United have seen Rodak pick up valuable experience in the second and third tier and now it seems he may be allowed to leave on loan this week. The update comes after it was reported Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda had a medical at Craven Cottage yesterday.

Ipswich Town have been credited with interest in Rodak, but it is thought they may face Championship competition in the race for this one.

Fulham keeper Marek Rodak set to be given the go ahead to leave on loan with Swansea’s Steven Benda arriving. There has been Championship interest in the Slovakian with Ipswich among the clubs looking to strengthen. #ffc #itfc #ipswichtown — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 28, 2023

A solid option

The 26-year-old needs regular game time and loaning him out makes the most sense.

Marco Silva will be hoping his shot stopper is able to continue his development and remain sharp whilst on loan elsewhere instead of spending most weeks with no senior minutes.

Kieran McKenna’s side have had a good start to life in the Championship. They’ve had a very solid window and the signing of Rodak would only strengthen what looks to be a dangerous side this season.

With four days left of the transfer window it will be interesting to see how this one develops and which clubs, if any, make concrete moves for Rodak before it’s too late.

Up next for Ipswich Town is a trip to Reading in the Carabao Cup tonight.